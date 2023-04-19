Stack Financial Management Inc Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 343,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,389. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

