Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 319 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. 728,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,466. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

