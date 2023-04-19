State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

State Street Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of STT opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.