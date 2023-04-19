Status Market Cap Achieves $107.02 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $107.02 million and $3.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,275.77 or 1.00035066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,739,189 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,859,739,189.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02920279 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,039,513.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

