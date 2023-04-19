Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRUS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

