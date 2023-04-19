Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 272 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

