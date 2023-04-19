Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,162 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

