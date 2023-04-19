Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

