Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

