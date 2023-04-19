Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.69 and a 200 day moving average of $241.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

