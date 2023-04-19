Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 905 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stephens raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.8 %

KNX opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.