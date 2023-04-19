StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.09. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

