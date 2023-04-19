StockNews.com Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to “Buy”

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

