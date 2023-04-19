STP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.75 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. STP has a market capitalization of $99.35 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018463 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,191.16 or 1.00052537 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000126 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05361815 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,761,958.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.