Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 835,045 shares.
Strat Aero Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.15.
About Strat Aero
Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
