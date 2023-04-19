Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.34. 506,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,811. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.00 and a 200 day moving average of $249.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.70.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

