Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $170,316.16 and $4.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,296.40 or 1.00021259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036536 USD and is down -17.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

