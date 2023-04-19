Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 2%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 9,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 88,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 165,988 shares of company stock worth $154,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Featured Stories

