Supermarket Income REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 82.75 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.85, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £81,700 ($101,101.35). 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Supermarket Income REIT

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

(Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.