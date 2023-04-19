SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $249.06 million and approximately $42.43 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

