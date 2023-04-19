SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.28.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.