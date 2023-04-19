Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $30.25 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

