Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

