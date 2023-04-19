T-mac DAO (TMG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.28 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00011242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $8,413.57 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 3.37572835 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,831.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

