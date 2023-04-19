T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,075,000 after purchasing an additional 363,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. 114,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,552. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

