TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.38. 157,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

