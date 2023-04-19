Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $1.49

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.44. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1,077,746 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELL. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,167,552 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,453 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

