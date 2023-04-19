Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 17,507 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $700,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

