Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $749.06 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $749.06 million and $44.32 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,112,878,300 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,677,706,241 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

