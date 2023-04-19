Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,317,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,305,766. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

