Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.61.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $108.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.