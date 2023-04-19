Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.61.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $108.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20.
Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse
In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.