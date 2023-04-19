Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.70 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38). 5,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 18,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.39).

Thalassa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 140.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.79.

About Thalassa

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

