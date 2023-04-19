The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. 256,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

