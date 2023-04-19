The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

