The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

