The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $437.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.79.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.