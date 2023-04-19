The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.25% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17,400,000.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 721.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,021 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

