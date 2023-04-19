The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) vs. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 2.12% 7.98% 1.45% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Hanover Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $156.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

86.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.47 billion 0.84 $116.00 million $3.21 40.10 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.27 N/A N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property. The Specialty focuses on Professional and Executive Lines, Specialty Property & Casualty, Marine, Surety and Other. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

