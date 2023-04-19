The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

