The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Hershey alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.92. The stock had a trading volume of 274,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,270. Hershey has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.84 and its 200-day moving average is $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.