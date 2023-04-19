The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.44. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 67,385 shares.

The India Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The India Fund by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

