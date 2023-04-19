The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.44. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 67,385 shares.
The India Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.