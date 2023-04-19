The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
LON:MRCH opened at GBX 584.78 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £844.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,953.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480 ($5.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606 ($7.50).
About The Merchants Trust
