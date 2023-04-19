The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

LON:MRCH opened at GBX 584.78 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £844.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,953.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480 ($5.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606 ($7.50).

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

