The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

SHW traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.59. 1,140,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

