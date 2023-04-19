Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0538 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $328.28 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,106,132,323 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

