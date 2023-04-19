THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.