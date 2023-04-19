Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 15.6% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 105,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 230,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.52.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

