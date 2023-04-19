Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Toast accounts for 5.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Toast worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toast by 48.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,333,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,265,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,754.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $1,147,483.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,333,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,265,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,032 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,764. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

