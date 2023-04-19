Tobam Buys 121 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tobam raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SNPS opened at $380.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.70.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
