Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $208.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

