Tobam Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tobam lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ventas were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,982,000 after buying an additional 719,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ventas by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 377,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ventas by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ventas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTR opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

